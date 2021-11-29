Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00409847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00200147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00097825 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

