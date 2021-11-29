ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $227,989.11 and approximately $43.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00042723 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00230466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

