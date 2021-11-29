Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.16

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.16 and last traded at $124.23, with a volume of 15185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

