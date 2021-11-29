ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Achieves $129.00 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $129.00 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00063291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00097133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.31 or 0.07501126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.00 or 1.00152363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

