Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Update

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZDPY opened at $0.88 on Monday. Zoned Properties has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Zoned Properties alerts:

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.