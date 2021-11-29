Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $220.21 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.41.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.