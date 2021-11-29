Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.840-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $220.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.72. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $195.80 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

