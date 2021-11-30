-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,172. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

