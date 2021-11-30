$0.03 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.