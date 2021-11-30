$0.12 EPS Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30.

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

