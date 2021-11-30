$0.12 EPS Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30.

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

