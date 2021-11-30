-$0.30 EPS Expected for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Butterfly Network.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

