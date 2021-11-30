-$0.33 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.16.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,930 shares of company stock worth $107,927. Insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

