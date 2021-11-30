$0.61 EPS Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 221.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after buying an additional 1,895,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $17,891,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

