$0.65 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,045. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

