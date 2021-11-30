$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

