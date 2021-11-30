$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.
FTI Consulting stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
