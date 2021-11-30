$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.40.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

