$1.16 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

