$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.19. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

MCHP stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 109,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $553,598. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.