$1.38 EPS Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,156. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

