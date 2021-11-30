$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 9,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

