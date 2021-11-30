$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.66. 3,104,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,635. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $136.38 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.