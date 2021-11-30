$101.39 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce $101.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.18 million and the highest is $101.60 million. InterDigital reported sales of $90.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $414.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 340.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.