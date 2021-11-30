10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

