11,000 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

