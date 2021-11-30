$111.62 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $111.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.39 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,115. The firm has a market cap of $945.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

