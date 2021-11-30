12,078 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inhibrx by 471.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 14.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

INBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

