14,022 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,022 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KRP opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

