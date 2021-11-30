14,816 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 280.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 123,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 54.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

