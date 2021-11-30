162,738 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 162,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 543,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 569.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 449,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

