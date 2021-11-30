17,298 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.51.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

