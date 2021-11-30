180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 2,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.

NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $$7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

