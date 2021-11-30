$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.84 million to $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $171,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGRN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,068. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

