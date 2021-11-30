$19.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post sales of $19.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.26 billion and the lowest is $18.43 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $17.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $82.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.59 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.43 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after acquiring an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $69.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

