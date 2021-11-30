20,546 Shares in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $7,476,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,235,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

RERE stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.