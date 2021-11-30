$25.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post sales of $25.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PCB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. 19,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,819 shares of company stock worth $530,790. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

