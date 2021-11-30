$28.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post $28.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.77 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

