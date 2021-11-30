$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.61. 106,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,220. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.