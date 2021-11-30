$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Primerica posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Primerica stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.38. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $19,914,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 19.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

