$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $108,181,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 109,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

