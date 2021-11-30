3,303 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

