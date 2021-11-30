37,184 Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CDAK stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $280.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

