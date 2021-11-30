$386.79 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce sales of $386.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the highest is $391.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

