$389.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $389.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.11 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Truist raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 187.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.