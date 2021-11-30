49,546 Shares in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYR opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

