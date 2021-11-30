4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.02. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 1,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after buying an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

