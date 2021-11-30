4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

