$5.44 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of PCAR traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,860. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

