5,000 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.82. 8,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.38 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average is $306.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

