5,000 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.82. 8,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.38 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average is $306.78.
BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.