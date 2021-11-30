$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

