$561.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report sales of $561.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $572.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 1,058,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,870. The company has a market cap of $790.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.17. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

